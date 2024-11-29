3 dead, over 80,000 displaced as Malaysia prepares for worst floods in a decade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia prepared on Friday for its worst floods in a decade after heavier-than-expected monsoon rains caused severe flooding that killed three people and displaced more than 80,000.

The National Disaster Command Center online portal said Friday that 84,597 people, from more than 25,000 families, across seven states were evacuated to 488 temporary shelters. The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, was the worst affected with 56,029 people evacuated from their homes followed by neighboring Terengganu with 21,264.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Thursday that floods this year were expected to the worse than 2014, when more than 250,000 people were displaced and 21 killed. He was quoted by local media as saying that weather forecast indicated that heavy rainfall next month would likely affect more states.

He was quoted by New Straits Times as saying that government agencies were prepared to tackle the disaster. Nearly 83,000 personnel and thousands of rescue boats, four-wheel vehicles and life jackets as well as 31 helicopters are ready, he said. The government has also identified 8,481 temporary evacuation centers nationwide that can accommodate over two million people, he said.

“Given the severity of the situation, all parties have been mobilized to ensure the safety and welfare of flood victims,” he was quoted as saying by national Bernama news agency.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Floods are common in parts of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season, that starts in November and could last until March. The Meteorological Department has said the country can expect between five and seven episodes of heavy rainfall during this period.