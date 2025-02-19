NewsNation/World

Malian filmmaker Souleymane Cissé, pioneer of African cinema, has died at age 84

Malian filmmaker Souleymane Cisse films the arrival of mourners at...

Malian filmmaker Souleymane Cisse films the arrival of mourners at a memorial service for Senegalese filmmaker Sembene Ousmane in Dakar, Senegal, June 11, 2007. Credit: AP/REBECCA BLACKWELL

By The Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali — Malian filmmaker Souleymane Cissé, a pioneer of African cinema with a career spanning 50 years, has died at age 84, Malian television announced Wednesday.

The cause of Cissé's death was not announced. The Malian government said Cissé “had just held a press conference to present two trophies as a prelude to the 29th edition of Fespaco, the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), which will open this next weekend in the capital of Burkina Faso."

Cissé was the first Black African filmmaker to win a feature film prize at Cannes. He also won awards, including the Jury Prize at Cannes in 1987 for his film ‘Yeelen’ (The Light), and in 2023, he won the Carrosse d’or at the Cannes Film Festival in France for his film ‘Finye’ (The Wind).

Cissé is also a two-time winner of the Étalon d’or de Yennenga, the Grand Prize of the Ouagadougou Pan-African Film and Television Festival.

Born in Bamako, Mali, Cissé studied in Mali, Senegal and Moscow, Russia. He was President of the Union of Creators and Entrepreneurs of Cinema and Audiovisuals of West Africa.

Tributes poured in for Cisse, whose trailblazing work on the silver screen across more than half a century was marked by a commitment to African storytelling, deep humanism and political engagement.

“Papa died today in Bamako. We are all in shock. He dedicated all his life to his country, to cinema and to art,” Mariam Cisse said.

Jury members of the 36th international film festival posing together...

Jury members of the 36th international film festival posing together in Cannes, May 6, 1983 from left, front: Italian actress Naria Angela Melato, French film critic Yvonne Baby, American novelist William Styron, Israeli movie fan Lys Van Leer and Russian director Serge Bondartchouk. Standing, from left, are: French producer Gilbert de Goldschmidt, Egyptian director Youssef Chahine, Malian director Souleymane Cisse and French art director Henri Alekan. Credit: AP/J. Langevin

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Missing teen case suspect facing new charges ... New SBU president ... The bob is back Credit: Newsday

Updated 50 minutes ago Feds order stop to congestion pricing ... Missing teen case suspect facing new charges ... Nassau towns suing FAA ... Fitness Fix: Weightlifting

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Missing teen case suspect facing new charges ... New SBU president ... The bob is back Credit: Newsday

Updated 50 minutes ago Feds order stop to congestion pricing ... Missing teen case suspect facing new charges ... Nassau towns suing FAA ... Fitness Fix: Weightlifting

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME