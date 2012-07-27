Man charged for refusing to leave NC jail

A man who'd just been released from jail in northern North Carolina was arrested again for refusing to leave the jail after authorities wouldn't give him a ride to a motel.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports (http://bit.ly/OZm7NK) that 37-year-old Rodney Dwayne Valentine was charged with trespassing.

Valentine was released from the Rockingham County jail Saturday morning after being behind bars since May 22. The sheriff's office says he asked them to drive him to a local motel and they refused. Deputies charged Valentine with second-degree trespassing when he had refused to leave the jail by Saturday afternoon.

He's being held on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9. It was not clear if he has a lawyer.