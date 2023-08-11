NewsNation/World

Man in Bosnia kills his ex-wife, posting it on Instagram, and 2 more people before taking his life

A plain-clothes police officer holds a rifle as they launch...

A plain-clothes police officer holds a rifle as they launch a major chase for a man who claimed to have shot and killed his wife while broadcasting it live on Instagram, in the small town of Gradacac, Bosnia, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A man in Bosnia killed his ex-wife, whose murder he posted live on Instagram, and two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer “committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended.”

Police did not immediately offer any more details.

The man, identified by Bosnian media as Nermin Sulejmanovic from the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, first posted an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. Also, a cry of a child nearby can be heard in the video.

During the police search, the suspect published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

Streaming Now
Wake for Wantagh teen ... Fire Island boat crash ... Mantle jersey auction Credit: Newsday

Suspected Gilgo killer's family lawyers to speak ... Wake for Wantagh teen ... New LI breweries ... Hidden costs of living on the water

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Wake for Wantagh teen ... Fire Island boat crash ... Mantle jersey auction Credit: Newsday

Suspected Gilgo killer's family lawyers to speak ... Wake for Wantagh teen ... New LI breweries ... Hidden costs of living on the water

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME