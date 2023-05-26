NewsNation/World

Man joins VIP convoy, hugs German chancellor; security breach under investigation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a ceremony...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday May 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Kai Pfaffenbach

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported Friday that Scholz's bodyguards only realized their mistake later, and chased the man down.

In a statement, federal police said the man was detained but they declined to provide further details “for tactical reasons.”

Scholz's office confirmed the incident, which happened late Wednesday as Scholz made his way back to Berlin following a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but an investigation into the security breach has been launched, police said.

