Driver rams car into crowd in southwestern Germany, leaving 1 person dead and others injured

BERLIN — One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd Monday in the western German city of Mannheim, police said as they asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and remain in their homes.

A suspect is in custody.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said that a driver drove into a group of people in Paradeplatz, a pedestrianized street in Mannheim, killing one person. Several people were injured, he said, but police can’t yet specify how many or how badly.

“We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested,” he said. “We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators.”

Images from the scene showed parts of the downtown area were cordoned off, with a heavy police presence and helicopters hovering above. Police gathered round a badly damaged black car as ambulances lined up outside the cordon.

Earlier, Wilhelm said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation.”

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianized street in Mannheim, which has a population of 326,000 and lies 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Frankfurt.

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident, Monday March 3, 2025. Credit: AP/René Priebe

Mannheim University Hospital says it has prepared everything for a possible mass casualty incident, German news agency dpa reported. The hospital has implemented its disaster and emergency plan to prepare for the care of the injured.

Across Germany, lots of people took a long weekend off to celebrate carnival, including Rose Monday, when many cities hold parades. Mannheim’s street parade already took place, on Sunday.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser canceled her participation in the carnival street parade in Cologne due to the events in Mannheim.

“The focus is now on saving lives, treating the injured and the initial investigations by the authorities in Mannheim,” an interior ministry spokesperson told dpa.

While police would not immediately characterize Monday’s incident as an attack, cars have been used as deadly weapons in several acts of violence in recent months.

Last month, a 2-year-old girl and her mother died two days after they were injured in a car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich. A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested immediately after the attack, and prosecutors said he appeared to have had an Islamic extremist motive.

And last year, six people were killed and more than 200 injured when a car slammed into a Christmas market in eastern Germany city of Magdeburg. The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative For Germany party.

Associated Press journalists Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber contributed.