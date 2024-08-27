NewsNation/World

Correction: Mask Ban-Long Island story

This photo provided by the Nassau County Police Department on...

This photo provided by the Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, shows Wesslin Omar Ramirez Castillo, 18, who was arrested for possessing a 14-inch knife and wearing a mask in Nassau County, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 25. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — In a story published Aug. 27, 2024, about a person arrested for wearing a mask in public, The Associated Press erroneously reported the court in which the defendant was arraigned. It was Nassau County District Court in Hempstead, not Family Court in Westbury.

