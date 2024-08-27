Correction: Mask Ban-Long Island story
NEW YORK — In a story published Aug. 27, 2024, about a person arrested for wearing a mask in public, The Associated Press erroneously reported the court in which the defendant was arraigned. It was Nassau County District Court in Hempstead, not Family Court in Westbury.
