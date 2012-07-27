Mayor creates parking space after getting ticket

The mayor of Logansport won't have to worry about his yellow Chevrolet Corvette getting any more $20 parking tickets outside the City Building: He's creating his own spot in an area previously reserved for police squad cars in the city about 75 miles north of Indianapolis.

The Pharos-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/MFdQR1 ) that a new parking space with a sign reading "Mayor Parking Only" was created Monday. Mayor Ted Franklin says he has been at odds with some members of the police department.

He was ticketed Friday. Franklin says the nose of his Corvette was sticking into a no-parking zone. A police report says the Corvette was ticketed after someone complained they had received a ticket for the same offense.

Franklin says he paid the ticket Monday.