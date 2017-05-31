Michael Nance dies; Season 8 contestant on TV’s ‘Bachelorette’ was 31

AUSTIN, Texas — A former contestant on “The Bachelorette” has died after police found him unresponsive at a South Austin residence.

An Austin Police Department spokeswoman says officers were sent to the residence at 2:10 a.m. Monday in reference to a reported unresponsive man and found 31-year-old Michael Nance unconscious. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

Spokeswoman Anna Sabana says the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will have to determine what caused Nance’s death, but investigators do not consider the death suspicious.

Nance was a contestant in the eighth season of “The Bachelorette” in 2012, but was eliminated in the fourth of the season’s 10 weeks.