Michelle Obama to see Sikh shooting victims' families

Michelle Obama plans to go to Milwaukee to meet with family members of those killed and injured in a Sikh temple shooting this month.

The White House says the first lady's visit Thursday is part of the administration's outreach to the Sikh community after the Aug. 5 shooting.

A gunman killed six people attending Sunday services before killing himself. The gunman was associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups. Investigators say they may never know for certain what prompted his attack.

The first lady also plans to attend a campaign event.

While the president himself hasn't traveled to Milwaukee after the shooting, Attorney General Eric Holder attended a memorial service.