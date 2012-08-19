NewsNation/World

Michelle Obama to see Sikh shooting victims' families

First lady Michelle Obama speaks to employees and guests of the Treasury Department to thank them for their public service in Washington. (July 7, 2010) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michelle Obama plans to go to Milwaukee to meet with family members of those killed and injured in a Sikh temple shooting this month.

The White House says the first lady's visit Thursday is part of the administration's outreach to the Sikh community after the Aug. 5 shooting.

A gunman killed six people attending Sunday services before killing himself. The gunman was associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups. Investigators say they may never know for certain what prompted his attack.

The first lady also plans to attend a campaign event.

While the president himself hasn't traveled to Milwaukee after the shooting, Attorney General Eric Holder attended a memorial service.

