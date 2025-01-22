New Michigan law requires destruction of guns turned in during community buybacks

LANSING, Mich. — State police in Michigan will be required to destroy guns collected during community buybacks or other efforts, under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

State police in 2024 acknowledged that a previous disposal method destroyed only the frame or receiver of the firearm. A private company was recycling and selling the other parts, The New York Times reported.

State police last March announced that they would destroy entire guns turned over by local police departments. Now that policy has been written into law.

"Our current practice of destroying all parts of the firearm will remain the standard now and for the future,” said Col. James Grady II, director of the state police.

State police handled more than 11,000 guns in 2023, spokesperson Shanon Banner said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rev. Chris Yaw of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield said gun destruction after buybacks is what “Michiganders want and expect.”

Yaw's church in suburban Detroit has collected hundreds of guns in exchange for gift cards to area stores. He said the line of cars was 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) long during an event in 2022.