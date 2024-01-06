Michigan Republicans set to vote on chair Karamo's removal as she promises not to accept result

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans plan to discuss the removal of state GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo during a meeting Saturday after many of the party's leaders have called for her resignation following a year of leadership plagued by debt and infighting.

Karamo has made it clear she will not recognize the vote if removed Saturday, claiming the meeting is not official and has been illegally organized. The unfolding situation could set the stage for a court fight to determine control of the highest position within the Michigan GOP.

The internal dispute takes place as Michigan Republicans look to rebound from 2022 midterms in which they suffered historic losses. The party is aiming this year to flip an open U.S. Senate seat while also helping the Republican presidential nominee win the battleground state.

Michigan is among several swing states where parties overtaken by far-right leadership have struggled to overcome infighting and money issues. Similar situations have unfolded in Georgia and Arizona, which poses a significant implication in the 2024 presidential election where those states are poised to play pivotal roles.

Karamo, a former community college instructor, rose through Michigan's Republican ranks by spreading election conspiracies after the 2020 presidential election. She eventually was backed by former President Donald Trump in her run for secretary of state in 2022, losing by 14 percentage points in a result that she still refuses to concede.

In February, Karamo was elected by grassroots activists alongside her co-chair, Malinda Pego, to lead the state party through the 2024 elections. Less than a year later, Pego has signed onto a petition seeking a vote on removing Karamo.

Eight of the state party’s 13 congressional district chairs called on Karamo to resign last week, citing financial instability stemming from insufficient fundraising and asking Karamo to “put an end to the chaos in our party" by stepping down.

Karamo has refused to resign and promised not to leave if ousted at the meeting, calling the gathering “illegal” in a recent podcast posted on the Michigan GOP website. It’s unclear whether enough party members will attend for the Saturday afternoon gathering to be official.

Karamo did not respond to multiple requests for comment by The Associated Press.

Party members formally began pursuing Karamo’s removal in early December, obtaining 39 state committee members’ signatures on a petition calling for a special meeting to consider the change.

To oust Karamo, opponents would need to submit signatures on Saturday from at least half of the state party’s nearly 100 committee members. The approval of 75% of attending state committee members would then be required, though there is a proposed amendment to lower the threshold to 60%.

Whether Karamo survives the vote or not, the state party will need to make significant strides quickly if it hopes to affect the 2024 election.

The party, according to Karamo, had nearly $500,000 in debt as of October, with another $110,000 owed to actor Jim Caviezel for a speaking appearance. Karamo and the party are suing the trust that owns their headquarters with hopes of selling the building to pay off debts.

The turmoil comes less than two months before the state party will host a March 2 convention to divvy up 39 of the state's 55 Republican presidential delegates. The other 16 delegates will be allocated based on the results of the Feb. 27 Republican primary.

Republicans are seeking to win a Senate seat in the state in November, a feat they haven't achieved since 1994. The party also is looking to flip a narrow majority in the Michigan House after Democrats in 2022 won control of the state House and Senate, while retaining the governor’s office, for the first time in 40 years.