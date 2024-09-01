NewsNation/World

Police say 1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at outside Michigan State Fair

By The Associated Press

NOVI, Mich. — Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, just outside the Michigan State Fair in what police described late Saturday as an isolated incident.

Police in the Detroit suburb of Novi, where the fair is held, said gunshots were reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place in the fair's parking lot and was initially described as an active shooter situation, prompting several law enforcement agencies to respond. Authorities later deemed it an isolated crime.

“There is no threat to the community,” Novi police said late Saturday in a statement on the social media platform X.

Both victims, 14-year-old teenage boys, had arrived at the fair with friends. Investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from an argument in recent days.

The teens were taken to a local hospital where one 14-year-old was pronounced dead. The other was reported in stable condition, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Novi is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The state fair ends Monday.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day.  Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona, Yvonne Albinowski, Thomas Lambui

Summer fun continues after Labor Day  NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day.  Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Drew Singh; Randee Daddona, Yvonne Albinowski, Thomas Lambui

Summer fun continues after Labor Day  NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday Deputy Lifestyle Editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at the best ways to savor summer after Labor Day. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME