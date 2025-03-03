NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: 1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

Credit: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

By The Associated Press

A 70-year-old was killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed.

The attack took place in a bus station, Israeli police said. It was not immediately clear who killed the attacker, whose identity was not immediately known.

Earlier, Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, had told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack and another was critically wounded by gunfire.

