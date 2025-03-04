NewsNation/World

Middle East latest: Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, right, meets with his Tunisian...

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, right, meets with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti ahead of the Arab Summit at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, March 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Amr Nabil

By The Associated Press

A summit of Arab leaders in Cairo is set to adopt Egypt's counterproposal to U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated and transformed into a beach destination.

It includes an alternative plan in which Palestinians would be relocated to safe areas inside Gaza equipped with mobile homes and shelters while its cities are rebuilt. Hamas would cede power to an interim administration of political independents until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control.

Trump shocked the region last month when he suggested Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents be resettled in other countries. He said the United States would take ownership of the war-ravaged territory and redevelop it into a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

