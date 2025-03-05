Middle East latest: Israel demolished 181 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, group says

An Israeli rights group says Israel demolished a record number of Palestinian homes in annexed east Jerusalem last year.

Ir Amim, which closely tracks settlement activity and demolitions in the city, said Wednesday that 181 homes were destroyed last year, in addition to dozens of other structures.

It said that more recently, Israel appears to have dropped a longstanding policy against demolishing homes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last weekend. It said a residential building and three apartments have been destroyed over the past week.

Rights groups say discriminatory policies make it nearly impossible for Palestinians to expand or redevelop their neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, forcing many to build without permits. Israel also demolishes the family homes of Palestinians who carry out attacks.

Here's the latest:

Israeli military's new chief of staff is sworn in

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu oversaw the swearing-in ceremony of the new military chief of staff, reiterating the determination to achieve “total victory” against Hamas and other Iran-backed armed groups.

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir will replace Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, who resigned in part over the army’s failures during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas' attack on southern Israel that ignited the war in Gaza.

In this photo provided by Egypt's presidency media office, Arab leaders pose during the emergency Arab summit at Egypt's New Administrative Capital, just outside Cairo, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Credit: AP

“For many years, the IDF has fulfilled its missions. On October 7, the IDF failed,” Halevi said at the ceremony. He called on Israel to establish a state commission of inquiry to fully investigate the failures that led to the deadly attack.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet have recently released their own inquiries, but Halevi stressed a national commission that includes the political leadership is needed to “get to the root of the problems and enable corrections.”

Israel demolished 181 Palestinian homes in annexed east Jerusalem

In this photo provided by Egypt's presidency media office, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, greets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, during the emergency Arab summit at Egypt's New Administrative Capital, just outside Cairo, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Credit: AP

The Jerusalem municipality did not respond to a request for comment.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three for their future state.

Arab leaders approve a counterproposal to Trump’s postwar Gaza plan

Arab leaders meeting in Cairo on Tuesday endorsed a counterproposal to U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated of Palestinians and transformed into a beach destination, even as the continuation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is uncertain.

Israel is again blocking food, fuel, medicine and other desperately needed supplies from entering Gaza to try to get Hamas to accept an alternative U.S. proposal for the ceasefire and the release of hostages. The suspension of aid drew widespread criticism, with human rights groups saying that it violated Israel’s obligations as an occupying power under international law.