NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Republican Rep. Mike Rogers wins election to U.S. House in Alabama's 3rd District

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mike Rogers won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Rogers was reelected in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District. He ran unopposed in the general election. Rogers was first elected in 2002 to represent the east Alabama district. He currently serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

