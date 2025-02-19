NewsNation/World

Brazilian police investigate disappearance of 32-year-old British journalist

By The Associated Press

SAO PAULO — Brazilian police said Wednesday they are investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old British freelance journalist Charlotte Alice Peet, who hasn’t made contact with friends or family for more than a week.

São Paulo police said in a statement its agents are “visiting locations to find the missing person and clarify what happened.”

An association of foreign correspondents in Brazil said in a statement that a friend of Peet’s reported she had asked about accommodation in Rio de Janeiro shortly before she went missing. The case was sent to São Paulo authorities because her last contact on Feb. 8 came from the city.

Peet had worked as a foreign correspondent in Rio for almost two years and returned to Brazil in November, the association said.

The British consulate in Rio did not comment on Peet's disappearance.

