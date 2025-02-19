NewsNation/World

Mississippi lieutenant governor collapses on floor of Senate

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks, May 3, 2024, in...

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks, May 3, 2024, in his office at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's lieutenant governor collapsed on the floor of the state Senate Wednesday.

Video from the Senate chamber showed Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann standing at a podium at the front of the chamber when he leaned forward and then fell to the floor. Several people immediately rushed to his aid and the Senate quickly adjourned.

“Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work,” spokesperson Hannah Milliet said in an emailed statement. She declined to provide any additional details.

