NewsNation/World

Mississippi sheriff's deputy is shot and killed while responding to a call

By The Associated Press

TERRY, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff's deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call outside the state's capital city of Jackson, authorities said.

Deputy Martin Shields, 37, of the Hinds County Sheriff's Office died after the Sunday night shooting, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Shields was responding to a domestic call at a home on Midway Road in Terry, Mississippi, southwest of Jackson, authorities said. Few other details on the circumstances were immediately released.

A man was found dead inside the residence, the sheriff's office said. His identity and details of how he died were not released.

Shields had been employed by the sheriff's office for about 9 months, but also had other law enforcement experience, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

