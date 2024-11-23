Canadian ministers condemn anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent

MONTREAL — Senior Canadian ministers on Saturday condemned an anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent, saying “hatred and antisemitism” have no place in the country.

Police said they made at least three arrests following a demonstration that began late afternoon Friday that saw two cars set on fire and left some businesses and a convention center hosting a NATO conference with smashed windows.

Montreal police said smoke bombs were deployed and metal barriers were thrown into the street during the demonstration.

The protest was organized by the groups Divest for Palestine and the Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Delegates from NATO member states and partner countries are in Montreal this weekend to discuss issues including support for Ukraine, climate change and the future of the alliance.

Speaking to reporters at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defense Minister Bill Blair said the actions of the protesters were unacceptable.

“What we saw was not peaceful protest. What we saw was actually violence, hate and antisemitism, and this has no place on our streets,” Joly said.

“Of course, we believe in the freedom of speech, we believe in the freedom to demonstrate, but where we draw the line is when there’s violence.”

Blair added the demonstration “was nothing like lawful, peaceful protests.” Instead, he called the demonstrations an act of “anarchy” by a “mob.”

“It was engagement in violence and hatred on display in the City of Montreal,” Blair said. “Those behaviors are unacceptable and we can condemn them, and in particular the hatred and antisemitism that was on display, in the strongest possible terms.”

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the demonstrators were completely dispersed by Friday evening.