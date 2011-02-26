NATION NEWS BRIEFS

ARIZONA / 3 on missing plane found dead

Authorities say search crews have found the burned wreckage of a small plane that was reported missing in the mountains north of Phoenix and all three people aboard are dead. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says crews located the wreckage Saturday morning in a remote mountainous area. The victims' identities have not been released. The single-engine Piper Cherokee was operated by a Phoenix-area flight school. It departed Deer Valley Airport at 7:30 p.m. Friday en route to a practice area about 30 miles away.

OREGON / Top U.S. court weighs abuse abuse

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday on a divisive case dealing with tactics used by investigators to question children who may have been the victim of sexual abuse. The case dates to 2003, when a child protection investigator and a deputy sheriff removed an Oregon girl, then 9, from her classroom and questioned her at length as to whether her father had sexually abused her. At issue is whether the men violated the Fourth Amendment's ban on "unreasonable search and seizure" when they questioned girl in that manner without a warrant, without her mother's consent, and in the absence of emergency circumstances.

ILLINOIS / Cigarette class-action suit revived

A lawsuit that led to a $10.1 billion verdict against Philip Morris USA before it was overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court has been revived by a lower court. The unanimous ruling Thursday by the three-judge panel of the 5th District Appellate Court cleared the way for the plaintiffs to argue that a favorable 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision in an unrelated Maine case may be applied to reinstate the 2003 Illinois class-action ruling, which found Philip Morris' marketing of "light" cigarettes misled customers. On Saturday, Philip Morris said it would continue to fight. Murray Garnick, parent company Altria Group's lawyer, called the revived suit "without merit."

WASHINGTON / U.S. blasts China's Internet block

The U.S. is tweaking China for its online blocking of the American ambassador's name from a popular Chinese microblogging site. Amb. Jon Huntsman, a Republican, is leaving his post and is seen as a potential White House contender in 2012. State Department spokesman P.J. Crowley said on Twitter on Saturday that "it is remarkable" that even before Huntsman leaves Beijing, "China has made him disappear from the Internet." China apparently widened its Internet policing after online calls for protests like those that have swept the Middle East.