



MASSACHUSETTS: DWI charge for Obama kin

Onyango Obama, the president's uncle, stopped on suspicion of drunken driving, told police he planned to arrange bail through the White House and was being held without bail on an immigration detainer, authorities said Monday. Obama, 67, was arrested last week in Framingham, 20 miles west of Boston, after police said he made a rolling stop through a stop sign and nearly caused a cruiser to strike his sport utility vehicle. After being booked, he was asked whether he wanted to make a telephone call to arrange for bail. "I think I will call the White House," he stated, according to a police report. Obama, originally from Kenya, is the half-brother of the president's late father. He pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail on a detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE said he had an earlier deportation or removal order. Such orders are generally for people living in the country illegally. The White House had no comment. The president refers in his memoir to retracing his roots to an Uncle Omar, who matches Onyango Obama's background and has the same date of birth.





WASHINGTON: DSK apologizes to IMF staff

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn apologized to the institution's staff Monday in his first visit since charges of sexual assault against him were dropped last week. He was greeted with warm applause. Strauss-Kahn drove himself to the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund and met briefly with his successor, Christine Lagarde. Later, he addressed a packed auditorium and "received a very warm welcome," said Paulo Nogueira Batista, a Latin American representative.





Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TEXAS: Fasting polygamist in coma

Polygamist sect leader Warren Jeffs, 55, was in a medically induced coma in critical condition Monday after fasting in the weeks since receiving a life sentence for sexually assaulting underage followers he took as spiritual brides, officials said.