NATIONAL BRIEFS





CALIFORNIA: Protesters allowed to stay

Los Angeles police closed in before dawn Monday on anti-Wall Street activists who defied a midnight deadline to vacate a camp outside City Hall, but stopped short of clearing the encampment. Blocked streets were reopened for the morning rush hour after a tense standoff over a downtown intersection. Remnants of a crowd that had swelled to 2,000 overnight remained at City Hall. Four were arrested, accused of unlawful assembly.





'Stowaway' gets time served

A man convicted of getting a free ride from New York to Los Angeles using an expired boarding pass with someone else's name on it will be freed from federal prison, having spent five months behind bars. Olajide Oluwaseun Noibi, 24, was sentenced Monday in Los Angeles to time served after he pleaded guilty in August to a stowaway charge that carried a maximum five-year prison term. U.S. District Judge Manuel Real ordered Noibi, who has U.S. and Nigerian citizenship, to serve one year of supervised release and pay more than $950 in restitution to Virgin America. Authorities said his actions had nothing to do with terrorism; he just wanted a free ride.





WASHINGTON: Gunman found fit for trial

Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez, 21, accused of shooting at the White House to try to kill President Barack Obama, is competent to stand trial, a preliminary psychiatric screening found. Federal prosecutors requested more extensive tests in the event his mental health becomes an issue. Ortega, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, is accused of firing up to nine shots with an assault rifle Nov. 11, when Obama was out of town.





GEORGIA: Hazing tied to student death

The prestige of being a drum major brought along a "culture of hazing" and a secret world that played a role in Robert Champion's death, his family said Monday. Champion, 26, a drum major for the Marching 100 band of Florida A&M University, collapsed and died Nov. 19, after the school's football team lost its annual game with rival Bethune-Cookman in Georgia.