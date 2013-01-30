NATIONAL BRIEFS





WASHINGTON: Hil 'not thinking' about '16

Hillary Rodham Clinton said Tuesday she is "not inclined" to run for president in 2016 but left the door open for what is widely considered her likely return to politics after she steps down as secretary of state. "I'm not thinking about anything like that right now," Clinton told a questioner at a Q&A session at the Newseum with students from around the world. "I am looking forward to . . . catching up on about 20 years of sleep deprivation." Clinton said she will write a memoir and work on causes dear to her.





Billions for '85 terror attacks

A federal judge has awarded more than $1 billion each to 26 victims, including estates and family members, of the deadly 1985 terrorist attacks on the Rome and Vienna airports. U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Facciola issued the award against Syria. He concluded the attacks by the Abu Nidal organization could not have taken place "without Syria's direct support." The money includes compensatory and punitive damages, as well as interest. It will be difficult to collect, as Syria is unlikely to pay it. Among those awarded money is Victor L. Simpson, the Rome bureau chief for The Associated Press, whose daughter Natasha, 11, was killed in the attack at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport. Simpson and his son Michael were injured.





TEXAS: Death penalty woman reprieved

The first woman scheduled to be executed in the United States since 2010 won a reprieve Tuesday, mere hours before she was to be taken to the Texas death chamber in Huntsville. State District Judge Larry Mitchell, in Dallas, rescheduled Kimberly McCarthy's punishment for April 3 so lawyers for the former nursing home therapist could have more time to pursue an appeal focused on whether her predominantly white jury was improperly selected. McCarthy is black.





ILLINOIS: Ex-guv getting out of prison

Former Gov. George Ryan, 78, leaves prison on Wednesday after serving five-plus years for corruption. Ryan, headed to a halfway house in Chicago, will encounter an Illinois that has enacted reforms meant to thwart the kind of wheeling and dealing the Republican was accused of engaging in.