NATIONAL BRIEFS





CALIFORNIA: Tennis ref's ailments cited

A bail motion filed for tennis lineswoman Lois Ann Goodman said she had had both knees replaced and a shoulder replacement and was awaiting another shoulder replacement when she was arrested and charged with beating her husband to death with a coffee mug. Her lawyer said in the motion, filed Monday, that Goodman, 70, also has rheumatoid arthritis, hearing loss and spinal pain that's controlled by an electronic device implanted in her spine. "It is physically impossible for her to have done this," attorney Alison Triessl told The Associated Press. She denounced the Los Angeles Police Department's decision to wait until she was in New York for the U.S. Open to arrest her.





PENNSYLVANIA: Specter fights cancer again

Arlen Specter confirmed Tuesday that he is fighting cancer again, calling the latest diagnosis "another battle I intend to win." The former senator, 82, issued a brief statement through his Philadelphia office. Specter, who was Pennsylvania's longest-serving senator, has overcome two bouts with Hodgkin lymphoma since 2005. He also has survived a brain tumor and cardiac arrest after bypass surgery. He said: "I'm battling cancer. It's another battle I intend to win. . . . I'm looking forward to getting back to work, to the comedy stage, to the squash court and to the ballpark." Among other activities, Specter occasionally performed standup comedy at clubs in Philadelphia and New York.





FLORIDA: A grisly find in storage

A man who purchased the contents of a storage locker made a grisly discovery, a batch of crudely preserved human organs inside, including hearts, brains and lungs. One heart was reportedly found in a 32-ounce drink cup filled with formaldehyde. Pensacola police were trying to figure out why the owner, a former medical examiner, had them. The Associated Press said the previous renter was Dr. Michael Berkland, who worked at the District 1 office of the Florida medical examiner from 1997 until 2003, when he was fired for not completing autopsy reports.