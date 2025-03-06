NewsNation/World

Officials say reports of shots being fired at Florida naval station but no victims or shooter found

By The Associated Press

A Florida sheriff says there are “no signs of an active shooter” and no injuries after police responded to a report of gunshots at the Corry Station, a Navy installation in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says someone reported hearing multiple gunshots about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, but deputies have conducted a search and found no evidence of a shooting and no victims. All available deputies responded to Corry Station sub-installation in response, authorities said.

The base and Naval Air Station Pensacola had closed entrances as police investigated. Simmons said officers are continuing to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the base.

“We’re still out there, it’s still an active scene, but at this time there’s no confirmation,” Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said.

