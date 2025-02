Navy crew members eject from their jet before it crashes off the San Diego coast

A U.S. Navy jet crashed Wednesday morning off the coast of San Diego but the crew members were able to eject and were rescued by a fishing boat, authorities said.

The two occupants of the E/A-18G Growler were first picked up by a fishing vessel called Premiere, then transferred to a nearby Customs and Border Protection vessel, said Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Christopher Sappey.

The two crew members were able to eject from the aircraft before they were rescued, according to a Navy official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet publicly announced.

They were taken to an area hospital, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. They are in stable condition, Sappey said.

The Coast Guard has two vessels now safeguarding the Growler wreckage in the San Diego Harbor, Sappey said. Further details of the crash weren’t immediately available.

The Growler is a two-seater jet that specializes in electronic warfare.