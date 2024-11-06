Nebraska and Maine split their electoral votes. Here's how it worked

WASHINGTON — Forty-eight states and Washington, D.C., award all their presidential electoral votes to the candidate who wins statewide.

Then there's Nebraska and Maine.

Both states split their electoral votes between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election using rules that set them apart from the rest of the country.

The two states each award two electoral votes to the winner of the statewide vote, as well as one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. Nebraska has three congressional districts and five total electoral votes, while Maine has two congressional districts and four total electoral votes.

Trump won statewide in Nebraska, as well as in the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, picking up four electoral votes. Harris carried the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District and its electoral vote. She is the third Democrat to win an electoral vote from the 2nd District under this system, after Barack Obama in 2008 and President Joe Biden in 2020.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

If Harris were to win Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and lose every other battleground state, she would need the electoral vote from Nebraska’s 2nd District to win the presidency.

Earlier this year, some Nebraska Republicans tried to change state law to award all its electoral votes to the statewide winner as the rest of the country does. The effort failed when a key GOP state legislator came out against the plan.

People cast their votes on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Pownal, Maine. Credit: AP/JOEL PAGE

Maine votes reliably Democratic in statewide elections, but Republicans are competitive in the more conservative 2nd Congressional District. Trump won the district and its electoral vote for the third consecutive election, while Harris picked up Maine's remaining three electoral votes by winning statewide and the 1st Congressional District.

A candidate must win at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House.