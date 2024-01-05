Nepal bars citizens from going to Russia or Ukraine for work, saying they are recruited as fighters

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's government has banned its citizens from going to Russia or Ukraine for employment, saying many have been recruited by the Russian army to fight in the conflict there.

The country's Department of Employment issued a notice saying it had reports of Nepalese nationals in the Russian army being killed and was further investigating the matter.

It is believed that at least 10 Nepalis have been killed in the fighting and four more have been captured by the Ukraine side.

Tens of thousands of Nepalis go abroad in search of work every year and are required to get a permit from the government before leaving the country for employment.

It is also believed that there are some Nepalis fighting as hired soldiers on the Ukrainian side, but that has not been confirmed by the government.