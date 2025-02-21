Missing the cold, the Dutch relive highs and lows of famed skating race 40 years on

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Climate change has put the prospect of an actual new edition of the iconic Elfstedentocht skating race over frozen canals and lakes on thin ice, but the Netherlands on Friday relished the drama of the competition from 1985 — on TV.

The Dutch public broadcaster NOS was re-airing the 12-hour showing of the grueling 135-mile 11-cities tour in the northern province of Friesland on its 40th anniversary.

The race involves thousands of ice skaters leaving in the pre-dawn cold, with perhaps only 100 with a shot at victory and the rest just hoping to finish.

The last time the Netherlands held the event was 1997, and as average temperatures rise, the likelihood of another Elfstedentocht melts. On Friday the noon temperature in the finishing town Leeuwarden stood at 14C (57F).

The prospect of the 1985 competition had the country in turmoil. Initially the race was set for Jan. 20 but was canceled after a thaw. After nearly a month of anticipation, and with only three days’ notice, organizers announced the race was on for Feb. 21, with race chairperson Jan Sipkema announcing the famous words: “It sil heve,” or “It will happen” in the Frisian language.

The 1985 edition was the first to be broadcast live on television. A dress rehearsal the day before failed spectacularly after equipment froze. Ultimately NOS, with 25 cameras including four motorcycles with sidecars borrowed from a Belgian broadcaster, pulled off the feat. Interest was so high that parliament suspended a debate about sick pay legislation so lawmakers could watch the competition.

On Friday, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport aired the race live in lounges, with other screens explaining the competition in English for international travelers and reminders not miss their flights.

According to the organizers, 16,179 skaters entered the race and nearly 12,000 finished. Evert van Benthem won the men’s race with a time of 6:47:44, which remains the Elfstedentocht record. That year was the first year that women were officially allowed to compete. Lennie van der Hoorn won with a time of 7:33:58.

Friday's broadcast will air until 5:30 p.m., synced with the actual airing in 1985.