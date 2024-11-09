Officials say 1 of several New Jersey wildfires threatens 55 structures; no evacuations ordered

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. — Authorities say one of several wildfires burning in New Jersey is threatening dozens of structures, but no evacuations were immediately ordered.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Forest Fire Service said Saturday morning that the fire in the Pompton Lakes area of Passaic County had burned 100 acres (40 hectares) and threatened 55 structures. The blaze had prompted closure of the right lane of northbound Interstate 287, officials said.

The Forest Fire Service was battling the blaze with fire engines and ground crews and a helicopter capable of dropping 350 gallons (1,325 liters) of water, officials said. Structures were being protected by local fire companies, they said.

Another wildfire burning in the Bethany Run area on the border of Burlington and Camden counties in Evesham and Voorhees townships was reported 90 percent contained.

A blaze along the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs in Bergen County, across the Hudson River from New York, was reported 40 percent contained and threatened no structures.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Firefighters reported 75 percent containment of the Pheasant Run wildfire in the Glassboro wildlife protection area of Gloucester County.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, saying gusty winds and low humidity could help spread fires quickly.

New Jersey has not received measurable precipitation in over a month, the weather service said, setting a new record.