NewsNation/World

Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is set to reopen

By The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening later this month.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Cochiti Pueblo tribe announced the Nov. 21 reopening plan Thursday.

The tribe will be taking on day-to-day operations of the monument, a popular geologic hiking spot located midway between Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

BLM and Cochiti Pueblo jointly agreed to maintain the closure after pandemic restrictions were lifted in order to renegotiate operations of the monument.

The monument was created in 2001 with a provision that it would be managed by the BLM in close cooperation with Cochiti Pueblo.

The agreement comes as the federal government looks for more opportunities to work with tribes to co-manage public lands and to incorporate Indigenous knowledge into planning and management of these spaces.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Biden talks about election ... Suffolk legislature approves budget ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Updated 34 minutes ago Man crushed at Pep Boys ... Two dead in Meadowbrook crash ... Suffolk CPS changes ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Biden talks about election ... Suffolk legislature approves budget ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Updated 34 minutes ago Man crushed at Pep Boys ... Two dead in Meadowbrook crash ... Suffolk CPS changes ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME