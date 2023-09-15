NewsNation/World

New York City mayor gives Sean 'Diddy' Combs a key to the city during a ceremony in Times Square

This photo provided by the Office of the New York Mayor, shows Mayor Eric Adams, left, presenting the Key to the City to hip-hop artist Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York's Times Square, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Caroline Rubinstein-Willis

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs got the key to New York City on Friday, the same day that he released his first studio album in 17 years.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Mayor Eric Adams said as he presented a giant key to Combs in Times Square.

The entertainer thanked Adams and shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!”

Combs, 53, was born in New York City and raised in nearby Mount Vernon.

His new album “The Love Album - Off the Grid” is his first solo studio project since 2006.

It features nearly 30 guest artists including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend and Busta Rhymes.

