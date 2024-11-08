Gunman who wounded a man before fleeing into the subway is arrested, New York City police say

NEW YORK — New York City police on Friday arrested a man who they say shot another man on a Manhattan street before fleeing into the city's vast subway system, leading to delays during the Thursday morning commute.

Eduardo Diaz, 25, was apprehended at his home in Queens, police said in a statement. He faces attempted murder, assault and other charges.

No date has been set for his arraignment. A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office said Friday that prosecutors won't have any information about his possible lawyer until his court appearance.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on the Upper West Side. The 47-year-old victim, who police have not named, was shot in the leg and shoulder and remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Diaz fled into the nearby 72nd Street subway station, prompting police to order people to lie on the subway floor and shelter in place as they searched for him.

They also shut down the power to the station and halted trains, resulting in delays.

Police have declined to say how Diaz might have known the victim and what might have sparked the shooting.