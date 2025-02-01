Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Kirsten Hillman, Canadian ambassador to the U.S.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va.; Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D–Ariz.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.