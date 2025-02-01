NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Kirsten Hillman, Canadian ambassador to the U.S.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va.; Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D–Ariz.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

