Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Gov.-elect Josh Stein, D-N.C.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

