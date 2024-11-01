NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Election preview with ABC correspondents and contributors.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Everything you need to know about Election Day and more from NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Everything you need to know about Election Day and more from NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME