Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Sen.-elect John Curtis, R-Utah.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and James Lankford, R-Okla.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Chris Coons, D-Conn.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.