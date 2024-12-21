NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Sen.-elect John Curtis, R-Utah.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and James Lankford, R-Okla.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Chris Coons, D-Conn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

