NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; British Ambassador to the U.S. Lord Peter Mandelson; David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Johnson; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and John James, R-Mich.; European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

