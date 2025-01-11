Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be national security adviser.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Criswell; national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.
Trump sentenced, no jail time ... Hochul calls for free school meals ... Wildfires impact on LI Insurance ... Best French restaurants
Trump sentenced, no jail time ... Hochul calls for free school meals ... Wildfires impact on LI Insurance ... Best French restaurants