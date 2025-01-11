NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be national security adviser.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Criswell; national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

