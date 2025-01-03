NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., Riley Moore, R-W.Va., and Adam Gray, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Thune; Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Tom Homan, the incoming Trump administration’s “border czar."

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Suffolk installs drone detection ... Man charged with animal cruelty... LI schools balk at mascot ban Credit: Newsday

Driver pleads guilty in fatal crash ... LI schools balk at mascot ban ... Feed Me: BBQ Diner ...Nursing home update

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Suffolk installs drone detection ... Man charged with animal cruelty... LI schools balk at mascot ban Credit: Newsday

Driver pleads guilty in fatal crash ... LI schools balk at mascot ban ... Feed Me: BBQ Diner ...Nursing home update

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME