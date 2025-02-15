Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Tom Homan, the White House border czar; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Reps. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., and Riley Moore, R-W.Va.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council.
Animal sanctuary charged with neglect ... Rally against Nassau ICE agreement ... Nursing home headed for closure ... Love Lane, Mattituck
Animal sanctuary charged with neglect ... Rally against Nassau ICE agreement ... Nursing home headed for closure ... Love Lane, Mattituck