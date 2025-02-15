NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Tom Homan, the White House border czar; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Reps. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., and Riley Moore, R-W.Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Nursing home headed for closure ... VA employees laid off ... FeedMe: New Chocolate shops Credit: Newsday

Animal sanctuary charged with neglect ... Rally against Nassau ICE agreement ... Nursing home headed for closure ... Love Lane, Mattituck

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Nursing home headed for closure ... VA employees laid off ... FeedMe: New Chocolate shops Credit: Newsday

Animal sanctuary charged with neglect ... Rally against Nassau ICE agreement ... Nursing home headed for closure ... Love Lane, Mattituck

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only