Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.
