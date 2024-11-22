NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Pet store puppy ban ... Adoption day at LI aquarium ... FeedMe: Holiday Pies Credit: Newsday

Feds back congestion pricing ... Daniel Jones leaves Giants ... Record travel for Thanksgiving ... Politics over Thanksgiving 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Pet store puppy ban ... Adoption day at LI aquarium ... FeedMe: Holiday Pies Credit: Newsday

Feds back congestion pricing ... Daniel Jones leaves Giants ... Record travel for Thanksgiving ... Politics over Thanksgiving 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME