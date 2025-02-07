NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sen. Cory Booker, D–N.J.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Mike McCaul, R-Texas.

