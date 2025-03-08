NewsNation/World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Adam Boehler, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs; Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Andy Kim, D-N.J.; Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rally for disability care workers ... 'Forever chemical' lawsuit ... Hempstead bus camera lawsuit  Credit: Newsday

Bomb threat at 2 LI schools ... Eat your way through Wegmans ... Visiting Hicks flower show ... Santos' aide sentenced to prison 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rally for disability care workers ... 'Forever chemical' lawsuit ... Hempstead bus camera lawsuit  Credit: Newsday

Bomb threat at 2 LI schools ... Eat your way through Wegmans ... Visiting Hicks flower show ... Santos' aide sentenced to prison 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME