NJ ship search finds no stowaways

NEWARK -- A cargo ship U.S. authorities thought might be carrying stowaways was expected to leave Port Newark today after a search of more than 160 sealed containers turned up no one.

The Department of Homeland Security said yesterday that the search, triggered by a reported knocking sound, had ended with no stowaways found. The agency refused to answer questions about what might have caused the false alarm.

X-ray machines and dogs were used to search the 850-foot Ville D'Aqua-rius in Newark, one of the nation's busiest ports.

The Coast Guard had said a boarding team on a routine inspection early Wednesday reported that when it knocked on a bulkhead, it heard knocking back over a two-hour period.

The last port of call for the ship was in Egypt on June 15. It is headed to Norfolk, Va. The ship began its voyage May 30 in the United Arab Emirates, and made one stop in Pakistan and two in India.

Federal authorities had said the routing of the ship and the fact Port Newark is considered a prime target for terrorists contributed to the decision to act out of what they described as an abundance of caution.

The French container shipping company, CMA CGM, said the ship was expected to leave this morning.

Spokesman Darrell Wilson said the company didn't know what might have led to the false alarm.

"We don't know what sounds they may have heard so we don't know where they may have originated from," he said. -- AP