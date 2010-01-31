NM road crash turns into 238-pound pot bust

(AP) — Tracks in the snow leading from a crashed car to the nearby bridge overpass on New Mexico's I-40 just didn't look right to officers.

State police say that officers patrolling the stretch near Tucumcari Saturday found that 40-year-old Henry Alan Lowe of El Paso, Texas, had lost control of his sedan and crashed into a snow pile.

Then they noticed tracks leading back and forth from the trunk to the bridge.

They allege that partially hidden under the overpass were large plastic wrapped bundles and inside was about 238 pounds of raw marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $642,000.

Police say Lowe was arrested after treated for a gash to his head.

Material from KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com