Nobels season resumes with Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarding the prize in physics

STOCKHOLM — Nobels season is resuming on Tuesday with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm awarding the prize in physics.

The physics prize comes a day after Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Last year, three scientists jointly won the physics prize for proving that tiny particles could retain a connection with each other even when separated. The phenomenon was once doubted but is now being explored for potential real-world applications such as encrypting information.

Nobel announcements will continue with the chemistry prize on Wednesday and the literature prize on Thursday.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) drawn from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

Hungarian-American biochemist Katalin Kariko and American physician-scientist Drew Weissman speak at University of Pennsylvania Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. Kariko and Weissman were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and whose technology could be used in the future to develop shots against other diseases like cancer and lupus. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.