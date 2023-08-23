NewsNation/World

North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit

By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea said Thursday that North Korea has launched a long-range rocket.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle.”

It gave no further details. But it is likely be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Plea deal in death of voice coach … New stores at Huntington shopping center … Swimming with sharks Credit: Newsday

Updated 55 minutes ago 3-year-old shot, stable ... Plea deal in death of voice coach ... Nurses' contract ... 70s vibe at resort

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Plea deal in death of voice coach … New stores at Huntington shopping center … Swimming with sharks Credit: Newsday

Updated 55 minutes ago 3-year-old shot, stable ... Plea deal in death of voice coach ... Nurses' contract ... 70s vibe at resort

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME